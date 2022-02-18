IEA president weighs in on mask mandate ruling, redirects focus to student safety, not politics

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Education Association (IEA) President Kathi Griffin sheds light on the importance of student safety after a district appellate court shot down an appeal by Gov. JB Pritzker to reverse a temporary restraining order on COVID-19 mitigations in schools.

A three-judge panel released its decision late Thursday night. The panel argued Judge Raylene Grischow’s decision in Sangamon County did not stop school districts from acting independently from Pritzker’s executive orders or rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The appellate court noted IDPH officials renewed the emergency rules on February 14.

“Students crave consistency. But, Judge Grischow’s Feb. 4 decision to enter a TRO in the case sent schools into chaos,” Griffin said. “Mitigation efforts are not political. They are put in place to keep students and school staff from getting sick, or from bringing home COVID-19 to loved ones who may be susceptible.”

She highlights a positive outcome of the ruling - its clarification on which school districts are affected by Judge Raylene Grishcow’s TRO. The 4th District Appellate Court confirmed that the language of the TRO doesn’t stop school districts from making their own decision on how to address COVID-19 precautions.

“As the weather gets warmer and as hospitalizations continue to decline, we are hopeful that school districts will adhere to their duty to bargain in good faith with local associations over health and safety issues, including mitigation efforts, and remind all that any existing collective bargaining agreements or memoranda of understanding around these issues remain intact.”

“There is a light at the end of this long, dark tunnel,” Griffin said. She added that creating solutions to bring some sense of normalcy back to schools will provide a better environment for teachers, staff and students facing educational and emotional hurdles.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.