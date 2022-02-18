Furst-McNess relocates headquarters to Rockford

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Furst-McNess Company has announced it will relocate its corporate headquarters to Rockford, Illinois by September 1, 2022.

The formerly family-controlled company was sold in 2021 to a subsidiary of Easy Bio, an agriculturally based multi-national headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

McNess Company says the main reasons for the move are “close proximity to Chicago and air transportation, and advantages in recruiting talent in and near larger metropolitan areas.”

Mark Poeschl, Furst-McNess President & CEO says that all 35 Freeport-based employees are expected to stay with the company following the relocation, by either commuting to the Rockford location or working remote.

“Furst-McNess has been a great community partner throughout the years. They will be sorely missed,” said Freeport City Manager, Randy Bukas. “We wish the sale of their building will go as planned.” McNess’ current Freeport office will be sold via a sealed bid auction process, expected to be completed by this summer.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.