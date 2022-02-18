Freeport Salvation Army hosts ‘Free Food Friday’

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The third Friday of each month is a pantry day at The Salvation Army of Freeport, Ill.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the organization will give free food to “anyone in need of a little extra help.” Individuals can visit the side entrance of the building located at 106 W. Exchange Street in Freeport.

Organizers say that no identification is required to participate. They encourage participants to arrange transportation ahead of coming to the pantry and to bring grocery bags for food items.

Facial coverings are required to enter the pantry.

A Facebook flyer is available on The Salvation Army of Freeport page:

