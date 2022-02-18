Extreme Wind This Afternoon/Evening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Warming to 32 today with a slow increase of clouds. Wind Advisories take hold this afternoon through early tomorrow morning with southwest winds becoming northwest perhaps gusting up to 45 MPH. A few snow squalls could come along with those strong winds. Down to the single digits tonight with wind chills tomorrow morning -5 to -15. Sunny on Saturday with highs in the low 20′s. Close to 50 on Sunday then watching for another storm system Monday night into Tuesday.

