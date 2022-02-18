Beloit man found guilty of sex trafficking in 2018 case

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - Cory Hereford, 50, of Beloit was found guilty on charges of sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, maintaining a property for the purposes of distributing and using controlled substances, and of having committed sex trafficking of a minor while being a registered sex offender.

The jury reached a verdict on Thursday, Feb. 17 after five hours of deliberation following a four-day trial in federal court in Madison, Wis.

The government presented evidence at trial that Hereford targeted vulnerable young women struggling with drug addition, one being 16-years-old at the time – to engage in commercial sex. He bribed victims with access to heroin, and in some cases threatened to revoke the drugs so that the victims would go withdrawal sickness so that they would engage in prostitution for his profit. Federal prosecutors say Hereford also threatened his victims with physical violence.

Evidence showed that Hereford conspired with , Tonyiel Partee, 30, of Janesville, to recruit victims for commercial sex work. Partee pled guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking in July 2021.

Hereford maintained a home on South Franklin Street in Janesville use for drug trafficking, specifically heroin and cocaine. He was previously convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in the State of Wisconsin, which required him to register as a sex offender.

“This defendant preyed on vulnerable members of our society – young women and girls addicted to drugs,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said. “Using their addictions to lure them deeper into the world of drugs and prostitution, he trafficked these victims for his own greed, without regard to their age, their pain, or their safety. We will continue to enforce our human trafficking laws to restore freedom and dignity to victims of this crime.”

“Mr. Hereford targeted and exploited young and vulnerable women, forcing them into commercial sex to generate income for him. I commend the trial team, investigators, and victim advocates for their commitment and diligence,” U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said. “These guilty verdicts show that my office and Wisconsin law enforcement are united against sex trafficking.”

Chief David J. Moore of the Janesville Police Department expressed his gratitude in closing this case. “The Janesville Police Department appreciates the assistance of our federal partners on this important and complex case. This investigation illustrates the methods that human traffickers use by exploiting our most vulnerable children.”

Hereford will be sentenced on May 12, 2022. He faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison.

