Temperature decline underway, winter storm impacts begin overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday’s been a tale of two seasons, all in one day. Early on in the day, it was spring-like warmth taking the headlines. Now, it’s a winter storm that’s grabbed center stage as a massive temperature decline is now underway.

Earlier on in the day, the Stateline enjoyed its warmest temperatures since Christmas. The high temperature at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport of 55° fell just two degrees shy of the record high for February 16.

However, a strong cold front has now moved through the area, already dropping temperatures into the 30s and 40s, and sending wind chills into the 20s in many locales. A further downturn of temperatures is more than certain to occur in the hours ahead, as northerly winds lock in and intensify.

Rain has accompanied the cold front, and the anticipation is that light to occasionally moderate rain will continue for the next several hours. Once we reach the 10:00 hour and beyond, temperatures will fall to the critical 32° or colder in most of the area. This, of course, brings the notion of freezing rain into the forefront of the conversation. Slick spots may quickly emerge on the roadways, though the warm nature of Wednesday will likely limit those concerns initially. More likely impacts will be on tree branches, windshields, and car windows. Still, caution will be strongly advised if traveling during this time.

Thankfully, the window for freezing rain’s to be a brief one. Once we pass the midnight hour, we’ll see a quick transition to sleet and then over to snow. Modest accumulations of 1/2″ to 1″ are possible with this initial batch of snow, with the highest totals likely to be along and south of I-88. The initial batch of snow should end by no later than 3:00am.

Confidence is high that there will be a significant break in the action Thursday, especially in the early stages of the day. That break will hopefully give road crews an opportunity to treat road surfaces in time for the morning commute. Still, it would be wise to perhaps allow a few extra minutes getting to your destination Thursday morning.

Round two of snow is to begin around midday Thursday, and will continue for a good chunk of the afternoon. Again, southernmost and southeasternmost portions of the Stateline appear to be targeting the “heaviest” of the snow.

Adding to the equation in the afternoon will be a gusty northerly wind which may gust to 30 miles per hour or more. That, combined with the lighter, fluffy snowfall will allow for visibilities to be reduced and could cause some blowing and drifting to occur. Round two of snow will come to an end by the dinner hour, though impacts on the evening commute are possible.

When all’s said and done, most of the area is staring at less than an inch of snow, though slightly higher amounts are possible in our southern counties. Thanks to the combination of the icy mix overnight and the snow Thursday, the National Weather Service has opted to go with a Winter Weather Advisory for Whiteside, Lee, and DeKalb Counties through 6:00pm Thursday.

The other big story will be the rapid temperature decline expected. Our Thursday high temperature will occur right at the midnight hour, with the steady downturn to continue all day long. Come the noon hour, temperatures will be down into the lower 20s with wind chills in the single digits.

Dinnertime temperatures will be closer to the upper teens, with wind chills flirting with or even falling below zero in a spot or two.

We will expect sub-zero wind chills area wide by early Friday morning, and air temperatures are likely to fall into the single digits before sunrise.

Thankfully, the chill’s to be brief. Temperatures could reach 50° once again by Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.