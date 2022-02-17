Advertisement

Secretary of State Offices closed for Presidents’ Day

Feb. 17, 2022
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will close Saturday, Feb. 19 for the holiday and those operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will close Monday, Feb. 21.

All SOS Offices reopen Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Secretary White reminds motorists that all driver’s license and ID card and learner’s permit expiration dates to March 31, 2022 have been extended, except for commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023 as well.

The Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov will conduction online services during the holiday including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, renewing license plate stickers or locating the nearest Driver Services facility.

