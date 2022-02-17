Advertisement

Rockford University mourns loss of former president

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gretchen von Loewe Kreuter, who served as president of Rockford University from 1987-1992 has died.

Kreuter, 87, graduated from then-Rockford College in 1955. Her family says that Kreuter passed peacefully on Feb. 1, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn.

A Celebration of Life service will be held for Kreuter on March 3 at Unity Unitarian Church in St. Paul, Minn. Visitation is set for 1 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m., and a reception at 3 p.m. The memorial service will be streamed live via Youtube.

”President Kreuter was a lifelong educator whose passion, advocacy, and faithfulness was felt throughout academia,” said Rockford University President Dr. Eric Fulcomer. “She was once a student here and rose to lead the university during a difficult season. Her commitment and dedication were key to the success of our institution and allowing us to celebrate our 175th anniversary this year. She will be missed.” 

President Kreuter worked diligently to shore up the college and its finances which were strained when she took office. During her five-year tenure, President Kreuter was loved by faculty, staff, and students. Fellow alumni who knew of her strong academic and administrative background were very fond of her.

She gained experience in higher education as a professor, assistant to the president, and assistant to the vice president of academic affairs at various institutions, which provided her the expertise to lead Rockford College.

“We are fortunate that many alumni have come back to serve our community and our school. President Kreuter was an embodiment of that, and we will forever be grateful for her service,” President Fulcomer said.

Following her time at Rockford College, President Kreuter continued to work in academia until retiring to Wisconsin and then Minnesota, where she continued her work as a writer and scholar.

Kreuter left a legacy of nonfiction in her book ‘Forgotten Promise: Race and Gender Wars on a Small College Campus.’ In this memoir published in 1996, Kreuter challenges the idea that small-town colleges are a safe places for minority Americans. The book recounts Kreuter’s time as an interim president just after she left Rockford University.

