Random acts of kindness day: Todd Elementary school gives smiles to the community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s National Random Act of Kindness Day and one local elementary school was out to do it’s part, one cup of coffee at a time. While sipping your coffee in Beloit on Thursday it may be wrapped in words of love and encouragement by students from Todd Elementary School. Whitney Klein, social worker at the school says, “Give back to our community its been pretty heavy the past month or so we just wanted to put a smile on someone’s face.”

This uplifting artwork is the brain storm of the school social worker. She picked up more than 200 coffee sleeves from Starbucks, Blue Collar Coffee and Bushel and Pecks for the school’s 2nd and 3rd graders to design. “They came up with a lot of it themselves they just said keep going don’t give up love yourself,” says Klein.

“I colored it in and I also put like the same thing in English and Spanish because not every body reads in one language,” says 3rd grader Macie Chroninger. Blue Collar supervisor Anastasia Mallek says these acts of kindness may be random but the smiles on customer faces is something she hopes to become more familiar. “It’s something little, but we’ve just always wanted to make a positive impact on the community,” says Mallek. “I wanted other people to read it and just be happy you know and its like i want, realize that if people are mean or something they want to change the way they act,” says 3rd grader Skiylar Miranda.

