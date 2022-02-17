Advertisement

Parents say students are being bullied regarding mask wearing

Masks have become a polarizing, political issue, and now parents say this disagreement is spilling onto school grounds too.
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Every school year, parents worry about their kids being bullied, teased, taunted, or left out. That is not new, but adding masks into the mix, it could lead to exactly what parents fear most.

Several concerned parents say their kids have experienced bullying on school grounds for either choosing to wear a mask, or not. “No matter what side you chose you’re on one side of the wrong way or the other,” said Parent Jason Saenz.

Saenz has a seventh grader at Flinn Middle School in Rockford. He says his son has been humiliated and taunted by several classmates for not wearing a mask.

“I couldn’t imagine being a 7th grader right now, nor would I want to with how difficult it is,” said Saenz. “It really just kind of breaks your heart.”

Kevin Polky with KP Counseling says this started as a response to political differences, instead of power dynamics associated with popularity for children.

“We have young individuals that may not even understand what’s going on, but they’re repeating what they’ve heard,” said Polky.

Belvidere Student and Student Council President Briana Anson says “mask checking” has become a huge trend. This means students will rip masks off another student’s face if they are wearing one.

Anson became inspired to take a stand against bullying and created an Anti-Bullying and Acts of Kindness campaign for her school.

“I really want it to bring out kindness in our world,” said Anson. “I feel like there’s not a lot anymore and people have been losing hope in a way, especially with COVID going on the past two years.”

Saenz adds that parents also have a responsibility in putting an end to this trend.

“I feel like a lot of parents don’t understand how hard this has been on there kids,” said Saenz. “They’re not sitting down having a talk with their kids saying, hey, you can disrespectfully disagree with someone. Don’t make them feel less about themselves.”

Polky emphasizes this is an incredibly developmental age for children, and the need for a sense of belonging is incredibly important. Saenz adds to this, saying it’s already hard for children to fit in at this age, and mask-bullying makes it that much more difficult.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
An SUV and pickup truck were involved in a crash Monday morning that killed two people.
Girlfriend of man killed in Rockton crash found dead in his Lindenhurst home
A sedan and pickup truck were involved in a crash Monday morning that killed two people.
Fatal crash claims two in Rockton
NOAA's Weather Prediction Center says there's a pretty good chance our area will pick up at...
First 50s of 2022 likely this week ahead of potential winter storm
Bryan R. Gilson, a 36-year-old male of Rockford, IL
Rockford man arrested for 10 counts of images of child sex abuse

Latest News

Parents say students are being bullied regarding mask wearing
Parents say students are being bullied regarding mask wearing
A major temperature decline is now underway.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 2/16/2022
Medical drop boxes help prevent overdose deaths.
Prescription drug drop boxes help prevent overdose deaths in Winnebago Co.
uber
UBER is now available in Freeport and surrounding counties