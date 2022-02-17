Local actor’s journey to role in first feature film

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the new Romcom ‘Marry Me‘ grosses millions at the box office with its success, so does Rockford native Stephen Wallem.

The 1986 graduate of Guilford High School was been a performer since he was eight years old. Wallem’s first performance was in a play written by his uncle called ‘Firecrackers’ but his uncle made him audition in his living room for a spot on stage.

“Of course, he was going to use me because my mom would have killed him if he didn’t use me,” says Wallem. “It’s still my least favorite thing on earth to do. I hate it more than anything, but I’m so grateful that somebody gave me the gist of it like you said that early on, so at least I’m used to it.”

Wallem says the nerves haven’t gone away, even when he auditioned for the part of choir teacher Jonathan Pitts in ‘Marry Me’ alongside Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman. He got a call from a casting director he knows to read for the role. He earned a callback and it was down to him and another actor for the part. Even with a 50% chance of starring in the movie, Wallem didn’t let this get to his head.

“People may know you for your past work, that doesn’t mean they’re just going to hand you a role,” says Wallem. “There’s a misconception from people that if you are involved in something successful, hit movie hit TV show, then you’ve made it and everything is handed to you from then on.”

He’s starred in several roles throughout his television career, including Thor Lundgren in ‘Nurse Jackie’ and as Rudy Syndergaard on ‘Law & Order SVU’. He’s auditioned for countless films but never got offered a part until ‘Marry Me’, which wrapped up production in New York in December 2019.

“It’s a 30-year overnight success to get into this movie,” says Wallem. “It’s all about perseverance and staying kind to yourself in the downtimes and never losing self-confidence if possible because this business is rough.”

The film was initially scheduled to premiere in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic kept delaying its release. Wallem says he never thought in a million years this industry would shut down, which made it tough for him to find a job and to keep the movie a secret from his peers.

“It was a long wait. It was awful. Telling people you know ‘I really did make this movie. I promise you I made this movie. I’m not making this up.’ That’s a long time to wait but it was worth it.”

Wallem says the delay was stressful because he didn’t know if any of the scenes he shot made the cut or if the film would get canceled. What started as a small role in the film turned into appearances in scenes with JLo and Silverman... something he found out watching the film in the theatre with his parents during a visit back home.

“It was a thrill. The biggest highlight of our life, it is one of them and especially this past year,” says Stephen’s mother Joan.

“It is a great source of pride, not only for Steve but for our other children to watch him succeed at what they really want to do,” says Stephen’s father Paul.

No matter the role he plays on stage or on screen, he says it will always be exciting to see his hard work and patience throughout the years pay off. Since its release on February 11, Wallem pinches himself thinking about the film’s success at the box office.

“It was one of the most joy joyful experiences I’ve ever had truly from top to bottom. I’m proud to be part of this not just because it’s a hit but actually because I think it’s a great movie.”

He says he’s never worked with somebody like JLo because she’s in a category of her own and he’s learned so much from working with her.

Wallem credits his success to what he’s learned growing up in the Rockford area.

“I’ll still recall classes that I took when I was in sixth or seventh grade. That I’ll think ‘Oh wow, I learned it from that class and I’m still applying it now.’ I can’t believe how lucky I am that I grew up in a town like this that supports that.”

Given all the goals he’s accomplished, the theatre kid at heart dreams of starring in a Broadway production in the future. Sometime in the future, Wallem says he will announce his summer plans as he prepares to take the stage for the first time in almost three years.

“I already am planning to just sort of cry for an hour backstage before you do it because that’s my real home. So so hopefully it’s gonna turn out to be a busy year.”

Stephen’s sister Linda is also a fellow graduate of Guilford High School and an actress, writer and producer. She’s written for ‘That 70′s Show’, created ‘Nurse Jackie’ and appeared in an episode of ‘Seinfeld’. Linda’s also the wife of singer Melissa Etheridge.

