Advertisement

Jefferson High School students take first and second at ‘Poetry Out Loud’ competition

This program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn...
This program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary history and contemporary life(arts.illinois.gov)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Two Jefferson High School students won the top awards at the Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition on Wednesday.

Olivia Vereb took first place and Kelcey Dodd took second place in the contest that JHS hosted this week. Both winners now advance to Illinois’ State Poetry Out Loud Competition. The state winner announcement is expected on Monday, March 7, 2022.

The competition, presented by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation in partnership with the Illinois Arts Council Agency, is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance, and competition. Finals will be June 5, 2022, where individuals will compete for $50,000 in awards and school stipends.

The Rockford Area Arts Council sends their acknowledge to all the classroom teachers who brought this program in their classes and motivated their students to participate.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
An SUV and pickup truck were involved in a crash Monday morning that killed two people.
Girlfriend of man killed in Rockton crash found dead in his Lindenhurst home
Lardarius R. Richards, 34, of Rockford was arrested Feb. 9 with over 140 grams of narcotics.
Winnebago County Sheriffs make narcotics arrest with help from the community
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
A sedan and pickup truck were involved in a crash Monday morning that killed two people.
Fatal crash claims two in Rockton

Latest News

FILE - Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay walks out of federal court in Fort Worth,...
Former Angels employee convicted in Tyler Skaggs’ overdose death
Justin Lynn McKee is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing his neighbor.
Man accused of killing neighbor with sledgehammer, baseball bat after argument
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Sharpton: Amir Locke was guilty only of being ‘Black in America’
Huntington Learning Center tutoring facility on E. State St. in Rockford.
Car crashes into Rockford tutoring center