Jefferson High School students take first and second at ‘Poetry Out Loud’ competition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Two Jefferson High School students won the top awards at the Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition on Wednesday.

Olivia Vereb took first place and Kelcey Dodd took second place in the contest that JHS hosted this week. Both winners now advance to Illinois’ State Poetry Out Loud Competition. The state winner announcement is expected on Monday, March 7, 2022.

The competition, presented by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation in partnership with the Illinois Arts Council Agency, is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance, and competition. Finals will be June 5, 2022, where individuals will compete for $50,000 in awards and school stipends.

The Rockford Area Arts Council sends their acknowledge to all the classroom teachers who brought this program in their classes and motivated their students to participate.

