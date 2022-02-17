Advertisement

ISP: Mass collision scene closing SB I-39 north of Normal


I-39 pileup El Paso
I-39 pileup El Paso(Brandon Rixstine)
By Jason Howell
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(25 NEWS) - Illinois State Police are on the scene of a mass collision on southbound Interstate 39 at mile marker 14.

State Police say the crash scene is several hundred yards long and involves around 100 vehicles, according to troopers on scene.

IDOT is currently shutting down the southbound lanes of the interstate at El Paso.

State Police also say one squad car has been struck, but no one was injured.

