Family remembers Durand man killed in Monday car accident near Rockton

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Family and friends gather to remember the life of one of the victims taken in Monday’s fatal car accident.

53-year-old Ronald Reed or better known to his family as Ron was a hard-working man who loved the Durand community. Dozens came out to Hogs and Hydrants in Durand Thursday afternoon to reflect on his life.

Pictures and memories, it’s what family and friends share to remember Ron’s life.

“Just the greatest guy in the world, best guy you’d wanna know,” said neighbor Jeff Pinker.

Ron died in a car accident Monday near Rockton.

“He was life of the party, he was - his smile lit up a room,” said Staci Shickles, Ron’s girlfriend.

Ron’s girlfriend of seven years, Shickles, says she felt better about life with Ron by her side.

“He was the love of my life, we did everything together,” Shickles said.

“I literally could not ask for a more fun dad,” said Kobe Reed, Ron’s son.

Ron loved to spend quality time with their son Kobe and daughter Kayla.

“There’s a million memories about fishing, we’d always place bets on who would catch the most fish, and I remember although he’d catch the most fish, I’d catch the biggest ones and he would just get so mad at me, oh it was so much fun,” said Kayla Sessler.

Not a dry eye in the room as friends reflect on a man who they say hooked their hearts and enhanced their life.

“I just knew that if I ever needed something during my darkest hours he was always there to shine that light and push me forward,” said Mallory Patterson, close friend to Ron.

“I need some of your ribeye’s, you cut the best ribeye’s ever so that will be one thing that I will always remember every time I cut that ribeye, I’ll think of Ron,” said Lynn Pinker, Ron’s neighbor.

Ron entered the U.S. Army right after high school serving during desert storm. From there he worked for the Chrysler Corporation in Belvidere for 10 years. More recently, he was a member of the zoning board for the Village of Durand.

A visitation will be held for Ron from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 at the McCorkle Funeral Home in Durand.

