Department of Natural Resources shares how to prevent fires with proper electronic disposal

Throwing away used batteries can cause fires at recycling facilities and on garbage trucks.
The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ahead of National Battery Day on February 18, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds the public of the dangers of throwing away used batteries and electronics in the trash.

In the Stateline, there have been several fires at recycling facilities in the past year. The DNR is working with the state’s waste and recycling industry to raise consumer awareness about the proper disposal of used batteries and electronics.

If you live in the Rockford area, you can drop off electronics at Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful Recycling Center. Other recycling centers in the stateline can be found here at recyclingmybattery.com.

