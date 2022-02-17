Advertisement

Colder for the end of the Week

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another shot at some snow around the I-88 corridor late morning/afternoon. 1 - 4″ is possible down that way. Temperatures will settle in the mid to low 20′s today with north winds 15 - 25 MPH making it feel like the single digits. Clear tonight as we drop to 5. Chill values -5 to -10. Cold both Friday and Saturday with a slight chance for snow Friday night. Much warmer on Sunday with highs close to 50.

