Colder for the end of the Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another shot at some snow around the I-88 corridor late morning/afternoon. 1 - 4″ is possible down that way. Temperatures will settle in the mid to low 20′s today with north winds 15 - 25 MPH making it feel like the single digits. Clear tonight as we drop to 5. Chill values -5 to -10. Cold both Friday and Saturday with a slight chance for snow Friday night. Much warmer on Sunday with highs close to 50.

