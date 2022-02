ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A green four-door vehicle crashed into the front entrance of Huntington Learning Center in the 5300 block of E. State St. on Thursday.

Reports of a car vs. a building came in just after 1 p.m.

23 news is on the scene investigating the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.