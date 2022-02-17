Belvidere Co-op, Labeau look to make history at boys wrestling state tournament

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Wrestlers from across Illinois will make their way to the State Farm Center this weekend for the return of the IHSA Boys Individual State Tournament. Belvidere Co-op senior Kamryn Labeau wasn’t sure he’d ever make it to the State Tournament, let alone return to the mat.

“It’s crazy, I didn’t think I was going to be here at the end of the year, but the last time I went to state was eighth grade and this whole year has just been a crazy experience like it’s just been the best year of my life, not just in wrestling but in my life,” Labeau said.

“For the previous two years, we had COVID, and the year before I didn’t compete so I was kind of iffy like I was self-doubting myself because I knew I had the skills the previous years but after taking two years off you never know guys who are wrestling all throughout the Summer training day and night for this so I’m just glad I can be a part of it,” Labeau said, “In school, I wasn’t always the best, best at getting to school, best at staying in class, but wrestling has really given me a reason to turn things around and I have been.”

As a senior though heading into State, Head Coach Danny Martinez sees a much-improved wrestler and person.

“Kamryn has been a very confident wrestler, there was a moment this Winter that he decided to dedicate himself and I watched him, I watched the moment it happened and we came together, and he has his purpose of who he does this for and why he wants it and he’s come onto the scene with one of the more exciting moves,” Martinez said.

Labeau, dedicating his final high school season to one of his biggest supporters.

“The year before I didn’t compete I lost my grandpa and he was a big fan of my wrestling so I just wrote it on my shoes I wrote ‘long live my grandpa’ and then I told myself I was going to dedicate everything, I’m going to go out and I’m going to go my hardest for him,” Labeau said, “I know they’re watching down on me and I know I made them proud.”

Labeau’s dedication has shown, finishing in 4th at sectionals and entering State with a 29-9 record. His performance comes alongside a rebirth for Belvidere Co-op, as the team won their first NIC-10 team title since 1993.

“These guys gave me everything that I asked of them for this year and I’m very confident in what they’re about to compete this weekend,” Martinez said, “It shows that our philosophy here is working, we decided to go all-in this year, and these kids bought into it and they put in the work, they earned every accolade we received this year.”

“We set out to Belvidere back on the map, and we’re here for the long term,” Martinez said.

“He (Martinez) was the reason I flipped that switch and got mentally sharp and I’m forever grateful to him,” Labeau said.

