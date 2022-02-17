Advertisement

‘Be Part of the Choice’ for next RSO music director, watch concerts from home with digital tickets

Yaniv Attar conducts the RSO at the Coronado on Jan. 15, 2022. The program titled Rhythm &...
Yaniv Attar conducts the RSO at the Coronado on Jan. 15, 2022. The program titled Rhythm & Beauty may be viewed online at the RSO website for only $10.(Rockford Symphony Orchestra)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra wants the community to “Be Part of the Choice” in selecting the next music director even if that means watching performances at home.

RSO now offers virtual access to their monthly concerts through the ComEd Digital Stage. Each 2022 concert will be available two weeks after the live performance and viewers will be sent a survey link to rate the performance. RSO is excited to extend the opportunity to be included in this exciting decision to viewers who can’t make in-person shows.

Digital recordings of the live concerts are also available. They come with a message of instructions on how to access the concert, allowing anyone, anywhere to be part of the selection process for the new music director.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
An SUV and pickup truck were involved in a crash Monday morning that killed two people.
Girlfriend of man killed in Rockton crash found dead in his Lindenhurst home
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Lardarius R. Richards, 34, of Rockford was arrested Feb. 9 with over 140 grams of narcotics.
Winnebago County Sheriffs make narcotics arrest with help from the community
A sedan and pickup truck were involved in a crash Monday morning that killed two people.
Fatal crash claims two in Rockton

Latest News

A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Sharpton: Amir Locke was guilty only of being ‘Black in America’
Car crashes into Rockford tutoring center
Illinois Driver Services
Secretary of State Offices closed for Presidents’ Day
This Ford Focus hit a pickup truck in rural Rockton on Monday, with both drivers killed.
Murder-suicide suspected in Chicago suburbs beating death, Rockton crash