‘Be Part of the Choice’ for next RSO music director, watch concerts from home with digital tickets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra wants the community to “Be Part of the Choice” in selecting the next music director even if that means watching performances at home.

RSO now offers virtual access to their monthly concerts through the ComEd Digital Stage. Each 2022 concert will be available two weeks after the live performance and viewers will be sent a survey link to rate the performance. RSO is excited to extend the opportunity to be included in this exciting decision to viewers who can’t make in-person shows.

Digital recordings of the live concerts are also available. They come with a message of instructions on how to access the concert, allowing anyone, anywhere to be part of the selection process for the new music director.

