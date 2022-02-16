Winnebago County Sheriffs make narcotics arrest with help from the community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the past month, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department received tips from the community regarding a person dealing narcotics in the Rockford area.

Lardarius R. Richards, 34, of Rockford was arrested on multiple charges including pssession with intent to deliver 100-400 grams of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance - MDMA.

On Wednesday, Feb. 9 the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police Narcotics Unit arrested Richards in the 2300 block of School St.

Police found over 140 grams of cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana along with an undisclosed amount of cash in his possession.

Richards was wanted for three previous warrants including aggravated DUI, aggravated fleeing and aggravated battery to police, each with separate bonds set at $100,000. He is currently being lodged at the Winnebago County Jail.

