UBER is now available in Freeport and surrounding counties

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UBER is now an additional option for riding around Freeport, Stephenson County and parts of neighboring counties. Business owners and leaders in the area are ready for this great addition to the community.

“I lost a real good friend of mine my senior year of high school to a drunk driving accident so obviously it was something that was real impactful for me,” says Rick Bastian. Bastian says the death of his friend was the catalyst for wanting to make a difference in the transportation industry.

“If there s anything I can do to help bring in Uber and a safer solution for that that’s something I’m you know obviously gonna do whatever I can to promote that,” says Bastian.

That’s why he’s teaming up with the Greater Freeport Partnership to make UBER services available in the Freeport area to help people get to where they need to go safely. “If you need to make it somewhere or if you need secondary transportation to get to work or outside of the area that’s really where this is going to impact,” says Nicole Haas who is the Greater Freeport Partnership Brand Director.

“You never know what a Saturday night turns into sometimes it gets wild but yea its gonna be good and also locally,” says Ross Vehmeier who is the president at Lena Brewing. He says it’s easy to get caught up in having a good time and forget that you have to be well enough to drive home. That’s why he thinks this is a great option for customers. “I think it’ll be a great add to promote more business more tourism things that way to our business and to the area.... it’s a big city travel option in small towns and great for Northern Illinois.”

