Advertisement

Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school

By Kelly Ann Krueger, Paige Hill and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee woman is facing numerous charges after authorities said she sexually assaulted nine high school students.

Melissa Blair, 38, was indicted on 23 charges, including 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution and one count of solicitation of a minor, McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy announced on Tuesday.

WVLT reports the Department of Children’s Services notified detectives in early December that Blair had sexual encounters with boys who were students at McMinn County Central High School.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at Blair’s home on Dec. 15. She was then banned from the school property and activities.

“The search warrant revealed additional evidence, and our investigation grew larger as more parents and victims contacted us,” Guy said.

Guy said there were nine confirmed victims, and all of them were juveniles at the time. Two are now adults, officials said. The alleged crimes occurred from early in 2020 to late 2021.

“We suspect there may be additional juvenile victims, and we encourage them or their parents to contact us,” Guy said.

Blair is accused of setting up meetings with the victims through social media and offering items in return for sexual favors.

Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.
Melissa Blair was indicted on 23 counts, 18 of which are counts of aggravated statutory rape.(McMinn County Sheriff's Office)

She was released Tuesday evening on a $100,000 bond.

Director of McMinn County Schools Lee Parkison said that Blair was involved in booster clubs with the school. She had a student enrolled at the school that later transferred.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
A sedan and pickup truck were involved in a crash Monday morning that killed two people.
Fatal crash claims two in Rockton
NOAA's Weather Prediction Center says there's a pretty good chance our area will pick up at...
First 50s of 2022 likely this week ahead of potential winter storm
Bryan R. Gilson, a 36-year-old male of Rockford, IL
Rockford man arrested for 10 counts of images of child sex abuse
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time

Latest News

Former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke, shown in a file photo, misused his position to advance a...
Investigation: Zinke misused position as Interior secretary
Kelli Zitzke is currently battling breast cancer and her husband has been diagnosed twice with...
Meridian Jr. High holds raffle for school counselor battling breast cancer
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Police ticketing, warning truckers to leave Canada’s capital
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
FBI agent: Defendants in Arbery killing used racial slurs