Stateline landlords worry about the impacts of House Bill 2775

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - House Bill 2775 is worrying Stateline landlords. They say the proposal comes with unfair mandates. The bill will change how tenants qualify for rent, opening the door for those who receive disability checks or child support.

“It allows people to get into housing that receive subsidy but no other income,” says Paul Arena of the Rockford Apartment Association.

Right now landlords can deny tenants whose income is section 8 housing, child support or disability benefits, but if the new bill passes tenants will not have to state how they acquire their income.

“It gives the tenant who’s receiving assistance, a special defense in an eviction action,” Arena said.

Local state representative Maurice West is a co-sponsor. He says he helped author the bill after receiving complaints from the disabled population in his district about housing availability.

“This is a community that always gets cut, budgets cut, anything that they need is cut all the time,” West told 23 News.

West says he is open to making changes to the bill if that’s what it takes for everybody to get a seat at the table.

“I’m committed to making sure that both parties, the Rockford Apartment Association, and RAMP, the disability community, are at the table to talk about this amendment,” he said.

Arena says he doesn’t want people thinking they’re against the diversity aspect of the amendment... They’re concerned if they allow people to rent with no confirmed income. Then it will force them to evict with more regularity.

House Bill 2775 passed through the Illinois House, and now it heads to State Senate.

