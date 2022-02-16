Advertisement

Stateline landlords worry about the impacts of House Bill 2775

If the new bill passes tenants will not have to state how they acquire their income.
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - House Bill 2775 is worrying Stateline landlords. They say the proposal comes with unfair mandates. The bill will change how tenants qualify for rent, opening the door for those who receive disability checks or child support.

“It allows people to get into housing that receive subsidy but no other income,” says Paul Arena of the Rockford Apartment Association.

Right now landlords can deny tenants whose income is section 8 housing, child support or disability benefits, but if the new bill passes tenants will not have to state how they acquire their income.

“It gives the tenant who’s receiving assistance, a special defense in an eviction action,” Arena said.

Local state representative Maurice West is a co-sponsor. He says he helped author the bill after receiving complaints from the disabled population in his district about housing availability.

“This is a community that always gets cut, budgets cut, anything that they need is cut all the time,” West told 23 News.

West says he is open to making changes to the bill if that’s what it takes for everybody to get a seat at the table.

“I’m committed to making sure that both parties, the Rockford Apartment Association, and RAMP, the disability community, are at the table to talk about this amendment,” he said.

Arena says he doesn’t want people thinking they’re against the diversity aspect of the amendment... They’re concerned if they allow people to rent with no confirmed income. Then it will force them to evict with more regularity.

House Bill 2775 passed through the Illinois House, and now it heads to State Senate.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
A sedan and pickup truck were involved in a crash Monday morning that killed two people.
Fatal crash claims two in Rockton
NOAA's Weather Prediction Center says there's a pretty good chance our area will pick up at...
First 50s of 2022 likely this week ahead of potential winter storm
An SUV and pickup truck were involved in a crash Monday morning that killed two people.
Girlfriend of man killed in Rockton crash found dead in his Lindenhurst home
Bryan R. Gilson, a 36-year-old male of Rockford, IL
Rockford man arrested for 10 counts of images of child sex abuse

Latest News

Medical drop boxes help prevent overdose deaths.
Prescription drug drop boxes help prevent overdose deaths in Winnebago Co.
uber
UBER is now available in Freeport and surrounding counties
Over 500 Illinois schools report teacher shortage
Paid leave for fully-vaccinated teachers heads to House floor
Crime Stoppers Logo
Rockford Area Crime Stoppers names new coordinator