Rockford Area Crime Stoppers names new coordinator

Crime Stoppers Logo(Rockford Area Crime Stoppers)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Crime Stoppers program will soon have new leadership, as current coordinator James Gulley announces his retirement.

Denise Westland has been named as the new Coordinator for the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers program. She is based out of the Loves Park Police Department and is a former 911 dispatcher and Records Specialist.

Crime Stopper’s Board Chairperson Arles Hendershott said the partnership with Loves Park and the continued partnership with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office make the program stronger and more effective.

