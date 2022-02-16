Advertisement

Rock Valley men lose, women win in regular season finale

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As Rock Valley College gets ready to move up to NJCAA Division II in all athletics starting next year, Tuesday was the final regular season basketball game for the Golden Eagles in the North Central Community College Conference.

The men’s basketball team lost to Milwaukee Area Technical College 81-62. Rockford East grad Chris Burnell led RVC with 15 points, four assists and three rebounds.

Already having clinched the N4C for the 11th straight season, the women ended their regular season with a 93-88 win over the Stormers. #7 RVC was led by Camron Blank. The Jefferson grad had 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

