Advertisement

City of Rockford launches the Forward for Fun initiative

The forward for fun initiative is a $150,000 project. Each ward would get the same amount of money to use toward an event, or multiple events.
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you live in one of Rockford’s 14 wards, you might want to get ready to have some fun. The city council will learn Monday about an initiative designed to bring you and your neighbors together.

The Forward for Fun initiative is a $150,000 project. Each ward would get the same amount of money to use toward an event, or multiple events.

After two years in a pandemic, the city of Rockford hopes to help people have some fun and ease tensions among neighbors, through this program. City leaders think tensions rise because people spent too much time apart.

“When you are gathered together at a neighborhood park or a community festival you can get to know people one on one and you’re not talking about what divides us you’re talking about some of the fun things that bring us together,” said Rockford Area and Convention Bureau President John Groh.

Outdoor events are encouraged but aldermen will also consider events at local small businesses

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sedan and pickup truck were involved in a crash Monday morning that killed two people.
Fatal crash claims two in Rockton
Kendrick A. Hopson, 36, of Rockford faces multiple charges including possession with intent to...
Rockford man arrested with more than 64 grams of cannabis
NOAA's Weather Prediction Center says there's a pretty good chance our area will pick up at...
First 50s of 2022 likely this week ahead of potential winter storm
This is NOT a forecast but the GFS model has northern Illinois seeing some potentially heavy...
Mainly quiet to start the week before we warm, turn more active
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

Latest News

The forward for fun initiative is a $150,000 project. Each ward would get the same amount of...
Forward for fun initiative
Freeport shooting
Family of latest Freeport shooting victim speak out, community advocates provide answers
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ set
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for our southernmost counties Wednesday night into Thursday.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 2/15/2022