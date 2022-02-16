City of Rockford launches the Forward for Fun initiative

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you live in one of Rockford’s 14 wards, you might want to get ready to have some fun. The city council will learn Monday about an initiative designed to bring you and your neighbors together.

The Forward for Fun initiative is a $150,000 project. Each ward would get the same amount of money to use toward an event, or multiple events.

After two years in a pandemic, the city of Rockford hopes to help people have some fun and ease tensions among neighbors, through this program. City leaders think tensions rise because people spent too much time apart.

“When you are gathered together at a neighborhood park or a community festival you can get to know people one on one and you’re not talking about what divides us you’re talking about some of the fun things that bring us together,” said Rockford Area and Convention Bureau President John Groh.

Outdoor events are encouraged but aldermen will also consider events at local small businesses

