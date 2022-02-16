Advertisement

Prescription drug drop boxes help prevent overdose deaths in Winnebago Co.

By Ali Rasper
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2021, Winnebago County had 166 overdose deaths and now first responders say a drop box program could reverse that statistic.

“Having the ability to kind of dispose of those medications in this drop box has been a real benefit,” said Rockford Fire EMS Coordinator Brian Park.

In 2021, Winnebago County recovered 52 pounds of prescription drugs from drop boxes throughout the city of Rockford.

“Maybe somebody had an injury or a surgery, they got a bunch of prescription pills and they no longer need them to control the pain one of the more common ways that we see people kind of enter into an opioid use disorder is when they start to misuse those pills for recreational purposes,” Park said.

Park believes the drop boxes have the potential to prevent overdose deaths in the future.

“Just put them in the slot, close the door and they will be securely collected when we go around and do our sweep,” Park said.

“We’re trying to alleviate any type of issues with overdoses and those narcotics, those prescription narcotics fall into anybody’s hands,” said Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.

Caruana says in 2021, 166 people died of a drug overdose. Another concern is leftover drugs could end up in landfills or the sewer system.

“We take that through our detective bureau, we add it to the stuff that’s already gone through court and has to be incinerated and we send it and incinerate that,” Caruana said.

“Our overall goal is to kind of decrease all the unneeded prescription drugs that are out there, this is the repository for that,” Park said.

Caruana says the county is also in the works of increasing efforts so people in the community have access to Narcan which can save someone from overdosing.

