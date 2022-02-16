Advertisement

One dead, one seriously injured in Jo Daviess crash

(KCRG)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH, Ill. (WIFR) - Kathleen R. McCall, 67, died after a crash in rural Elizabeth, Ill. involving Ronald J. Tippett, 57, of Galena.

The Jo Daviess County 911 Center took multiple calls on a traffic accident with injuries in the area of US Hwy 20 W. Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies say McCall was traveling eastbound when her vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic, hitting Tippet’s vehicle.

Tippett was transported to Midwest Medical Center in Galena then air-lifted to University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

