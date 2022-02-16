Northern Illinois Hospice hopes to hire many at job fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois Hospice invites licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and social workers to a job fair next Wednesday. The fair will be held on February 23, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Northern Illinois Hospice Headquarters, 4751 Harrison Avenue, Rockford.

Director of Marketing and Community Engagement Amy Mastroianni said it will be a one stop shop. Anyone who attends will be able to interview on the spot and learn more about working in hospice.

