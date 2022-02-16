Advertisement

Meridian Jr. High holds raffle for school counselor battling breast cancer

Kelli Zitzke is currently battling breast cancer and her husband has been diagnosed twice with the disease.(Micki White)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Meridian Jr High Student Council is hosting a Virtual Yeetathon Raffle to raise funds for their school counselor who is battling breast cancer.

Kelli Zitzke was recently diagnosed with the life-threatening disease, but her family has been battling with cancer since 2019. That is the year her husband was first diagnosed with cancer, then again in 2020.

Parents, teachers, and community members can purchase tickets for dozens of numbered raffle baskets and cash prizes listed on the event’s facebook page.

Students at Meridian Jr. High School are looking forward to their own “Yeetathon” on Friday, March 11th during PE class. They will be “Yeeting” bean bags from the top of the fitness center into different sized containers to win raffle tickets for their own set of raffle baskets as well as small prizes throughout the school day.

