Major Storm System Pushing Our Way

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain showers and windy today with highs in the mid to low 50′s. We could see some wind gusts up to 40 MPH. Temperatures tumble tonight with a change over to sleet, freezing rain, and snow. Snow is likely tomorrow mainly around the I-88 corridor. They could see 1 - 4″. Cold to end the week. with single digit lows and highs in the 20′s.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.