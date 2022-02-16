Advertisement

Major Storm System Pushing Our Way

Many to our south will see plenty of snow
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain showers and windy today with highs in the mid to low 50′s. We could see some wind gusts up to 40 MPH. Temperatures tumble tonight with a change over to sleet, freezing rain, and snow. Snow is likely tomorrow mainly around the I-88 corridor. They could see 1 - 4″. Cold to end the week. with single digit lows and highs in the 20′s.

