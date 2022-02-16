Madison man wanted for homicide of 19-year-old in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit Police Department issued a warrant for a suspect in the homicide of 19-year-old Jion D. Broomfield.

Amaree A. Goodall, 19, of Madison is wanted for first degree reckless homicide. Goodall is not yet in custody.

“We appreciate the community’s ongoing support and sharing of information in this homicide investigation,” Chief Andre Sayles says. “The City of Beloit Police Department has followed up on every tip provided and is using all tools in these violent crime investigations. The department has a proven track record in clearing violent crimes when the community helps with providing the information they know.”

A shots fired incident on Saturday, Jan. 29 happened in the parking lot following a high school basketball game around 8:55 p.m.

A school resource officer working at the basketball game and was notified about the incident immediately responded outside and called for additional patrol resources. Evidence of a shooting was recovered but the victim was not on scene at the time.

A short time later, Broomfield arrived at the Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency room where he died of his injuries.

Information about Goodall’s whereabouts can be provided to dispatch at 608-757-2244 or through the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463.

Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482).

An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.

