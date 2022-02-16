Jefferson High School students to compete in ‘Poetry Out Loud’ competition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Arts Council announces the regional competition of “Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest” will be held at Jefferson High School in Rockford.

On Wednesday, February 16, students from Jefferson High School in Rockford will participate in the contest in person.

First and second place winners of this competition advance to Illinois’ State competition and the state champion will advance to the national finals held virtually on May 1 and June 5. Participants are competing for financial awards and school stipends.

The competition is presented by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation in partnership with the Illinois Arts Council Agency. It is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance, and competition.

This program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Students from Jefferson High School will compete in the regional competition along and City of Rockford Poet Laureate Christine Swanberg is set to speak at the competition. Dorothy Paige-Turner, Erin Nash, and Zack Shereck will be judges, emceed by The Arts Council’s Program Coordinator, Kayla Acton.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.