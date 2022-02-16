Family of latest Freeport shooting victim speak out, community advocates provide answers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The latest deadly shooting in Freeport motivates one local organization to do more to stop the spread of violence in that community.

“Just a sweet loving, caring person,” McGee said.

Raven McGee fondly remembers growing up with her cousin Montrell Scott. He died Feb. 10 from a shooting in Freeport.

“He has four kids and they all look just like him, so that’s the joy we can have you know keeping his memory alive and letting them know who he was and they remember him,” McGee said.

Police believe the crime is gang-related, but, McGee says her cousin wasn’t involved in that lifestyle.

“He was a hard working man, cared for his kids so nothing about it was gang related, so I know in the article I did read that they were saying its gang related, I want them to know that nothing about it was gang related,” McGee said.

The ‘Yes’ club hopes to get in front of the rising trend of violence, offering resources for young teens.

“Respect and integrity has gone out the window because what they’re seeing online are crimes, they’re seeing people get away with wrong choices, they’re seeing people making money doing the wrong thing,” Cole said.

It’s founder, Carl Cole says the solution is intervention and prevention.

“The ultimate goal is to teach them to be in line and if they are, they’re gonna respect leadership, they’re gonna respect authority, they’re gonna respect themselves, their peers,” Cole said.

“With proper home training I don’t think you’d be out here acting like rats or animals, I think you would be out here going to school, working a job like a normal human being,” McGee said.

The ‘Yes’ club uses music and instruments to get kids involved in group activities. The next meeting is from three to four on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Holy Temple Church in Freeport.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.