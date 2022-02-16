Advertisement

Driver found with bomb-making materials at California base

FILE - The U.S. Navy Aircraft carriers USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) left, and USS Nimitz (CVN-68)...
FILE - The U.S. Navy Aircraft carriers USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) left, and USS Nimitz (CVN-68) are seen docked at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego Bay, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2007.(AP Photo/Dr. Scott M. Lieberman, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — The main entrance to Naval Air Station North Island near San Diego was closed for hours after a motorist was found with bomb-making materials.

A military spokesperson says the vehicle approached the gate around 9 a.m. Tuesday and was stopped and searched at the request of Naval Criminal Investigative Service officials.

The spokesperson says the search turned up bomb-making materials that were not assembled into any kind of device. Officials detained the driver for questioning.

The entrance was reopened around 2 p.m.

Naval Air Station North Island is one of eight U.S. military installations that make up Naval Base Coronado.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sedan and pickup truck were involved in a crash Monday morning that killed two people.
Fatal crash claims two in Rockton
NOAA's Weather Prediction Center says there's a pretty good chance our area will pick up at...
First 50s of 2022 likely this week ahead of potential winter storm
Kendrick A. Hopson, 36, of Rockford faces multiple charges including possession with intent to...
Rockford man arrested with more than 64 grams of cannabis
This is NOT a forecast but the GFS model has northern Illinois seeing some potentially heavy...
Mainly quiet to start the week before we warm, turn more active
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

Latest News

Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Kris Pitcher and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex...
LA human trafficking operation rescues more than 80 victims
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
AP sources: White House seeks another $30B for COVID battle
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
Companies revert to more normal operations as COVID wanes
FILE - P.J. O'Rourke, author of "Peace Kills: America's Fun New Imperialism," speaks during a...
P.J. O’Rourke, irreverent author and commentator, dead at 74