City of Rockford creates plan to tackle crimes involving youth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An uptick in violent crimes throughout Rockford, as the city reports a 6% increase from the year of 2020 to 2021. Out of the violent crimes that occurred in 2021, 39.6% of them were domestic violence related. Mayor Tom McNamara and Police Chief Carla Redd are tired of the lack of progress, and agree that a certain segment of the community needs their attention most.

“Were seeing reports right now, of 10, 11, and 12 year old’s at an incredibly rapid rate, being listed in our police reports...being arrested,” said McNamara. “Really as a community, we’ve said children are our future, and we need to start acting that way.”

City leaders say the end of the cycle of violent crime starts with our youth. Statistics show around 75% of youth involved in violent crimes grew up in a household as either a witness or a victim of sexual or physical violence.

McNamara says the city is working with several programs in the community, hoping to give alternatives to youth that don’t include criminal activity. They also plan to expand summer employment opportunities, and focus on improving the physical infrastructure of 6 select communities most impacted by violent crime.

“The community as a whole, were tired of talking about things and they’re ready to make some things happen,” said Redd.

McNamara says he is optimistic about the potential of these organizations coming together to stop Rockford youth from entering the juvenile system.

“What were trying to do is put more resources, more mentoring, more counseling, more trauma informed practices, into place earlier in their lives,” said McNamara. “So they don’t have to go through really developmental stages of their life with unmitigated trauma.”

McNamara points to many programs, like Rockford Promise that are already in place, that have had great success of stopping youth from participating in criminal activity.

In other statistics released today, gun recoveries by police went up 54%, with 281 recovered in 2020 and 433 recovered in 2021. Adding to that, victims by gunfire went down 3.5% with 170 in 2020 and 164 in 2021.

Another shocking statistic reported, a trend that is going in the wrong direction, 62% of 2021 murders in Rockford remain unsolved.

