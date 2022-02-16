Advertisement

Byron, Lutheran girls to meet for regional championship after Tuesday’s semifinals

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Third time was the charm for the Rockford Lutheran girls basketball team as the Crusaders finally knocked Stillman Valley 48-36 in the team’s third meeting of the season. Lutheran moves on to face Byron for the regional championship on Friday after the Tigers defeated Rockford Christian 61-41 at Lutheran Tuesday night.

Here are the results from the regional semifinals played Tuesday night around the Rockford area:

Class 3A

Belvidere North 39, Kaneland 36

Dixon 29, Sterling 21

Class 2A

Lutheran 48, Stillman Valley 36

Byron 61, Rockford Christian 41

Class 1A

Pecatonica 54, Alden-Hebron 23

Polo 50, Indian Creek 45

Stockton 43, Orangeville 30

Lena-Winslow 43, River Ridge 39

Aquin 50, Durand 28

Amboy 29, Dakota 26

Eastland 50, Morrison 39

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sedan and pickup truck were involved in a crash Monday morning that killed two people.
Fatal crash claims two in Rockton
NOAA's Weather Prediction Center says there's a pretty good chance our area will pick up at...
First 50s of 2022 likely this week ahead of potential winter storm
Kendrick A. Hopson, 36, of Rockford faces multiple charges including possession with intent to...
Rockford man arrested with more than 64 grams of cannabis
This is NOT a forecast but the GFS model has northern Illinois seeing some potentially heavy...
Mainly quiet to start the week before we warm, turn more active
Bryan R. Gilson, a 36-year-old male of Rockford, IL
Rockford man arrested for 10 counts of images of child sex abuse

Latest News

Rock Valley men's basketball ended the regular season with an 81-62 loss to Milwaukee Area...
Rock Valley men lose, women win in regular season finale
Rock Valley College basketball
Rock Valley College basketball
Rockford area girls basketball regional semifinals
Rockford area girls basketball regional semifinals
Hononegah, Auburn and Boylan advance to Regional Finals
Hononegah, Auburn and Boylan advance to Regional Finals