Byron, Lutheran girls to meet for regional championship after Tuesday’s semifinals
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Third time was the charm for the Rockford Lutheran girls basketball team as the Crusaders finally knocked Stillman Valley 48-36 in the team’s third meeting of the season. Lutheran moves on to face Byron for the regional championship on Friday after the Tigers defeated Rockford Christian 61-41 at Lutheran Tuesday night.
Here are the results from the regional semifinals played Tuesday night around the Rockford area:
Class 3A
Belvidere North 39, Kaneland 36
Dixon 29, Sterling 21
Class 2A
Lutheran 48, Stillman Valley 36
Byron 61, Rockford Christian 41
Class 1A
Pecatonica 54, Alden-Hebron 23
Polo 50, Indian Creek 45
Stockton 43, Orangeville 30
Lena-Winslow 43, River Ridge 39
Aquin 50, Durand 28
Amboy 29, Dakota 26
Eastland 50, Morrison 39
