Byron, Lutheran girls to meet for regional championship after Tuesday’s semifinals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Third time was the charm for the Rockford Lutheran girls basketball team as the Crusaders finally knocked Stillman Valley 48-36 in the team’s third meeting of the season. Lutheran moves on to face Byron for the regional championship on Friday after the Tigers defeated Rockford Christian 61-41 at Lutheran Tuesday night.

Here are the results from the regional semifinals played Tuesday night around the Rockford area:

Class 3A

Belvidere North 39, Kaneland 36

Dixon 29, Sterling 21

Class 2A

Lutheran 48, Stillman Valley 36

Byron 61, Rockford Christian 41

Class 1A

Pecatonica 54, Alden-Hebron 23

Polo 50, Indian Creek 45

Stockton 43, Orangeville 30

Lena-Winslow 43, River Ridge 39

Aquin 50, Durand 28

Amboy 29, Dakota 26

Eastland 50, Morrison 39

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.