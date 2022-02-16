Advertisement

Beloit police searching for murder suspect

Markis D. Crenshaw, 33, of Beloit, is wanted for attempted first degree intentional homicide,...
Markis D. Crenshaw, 33, of Beloit, is wanted for attempted first degree intentional homicide, felon in possession of a firearm, and bail jumping.(Beloit Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit Police Department is looking for Markis D. Crenshaw, 33, of Beloit, for attempted first degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and bail jumping.

Through tips from the community, Crenshaw was developed as a suspect in a shooting around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 in the 500 block of 8th St.

The victim, of a 43-year-old man, was treated at an area hospital for gunshot wounds. Crenshaw was developed as a suspect through the community support

If you have information about Crenshaw, please contact dispatch at 608-757-2244 or the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online at http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers now accepts tips through the “P3 Tips” app found in the app store. By selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers, citizens can streamline their tip submissions.

