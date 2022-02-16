50s nearly certain Wednesday, winter storm picture gaining clarity

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Things have once again taken a turn for the milder Tuesday, with high temperatures reaching the middle and upper 30s during the day. It’s possible, if not likely, though, that our high temperatures may be still ahead of us this evening and overnight.

Temperatures Tuesday evening have been holding steady amid a rather significant out of the south, blowing at anywhere between 15 and 20 miles per hour. It will be that very breeze that will be responsible for allowing temperatures to rise into the 40s by early Wednesday morning, and 50s appear to be a very good bet by midday.

By the time the sun comes up Wednesday, temperatures will have risen into the middle 40s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We'll surge into the 50s for the first time in 2002 Wednesday, though the warmth will be very brief. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately, though, we won’t be able to enjoy the warmth all that much, as rain appears to be a very good bet to fall somewhat regularly throughout the day.

Showers are likely to break out from mid to late morning Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain will continue on a more widespread basis Wednesday afternoon and early evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As a strong cold front passes through the area Wednesday evening, temperatures are to crash, heading below the freezing mark in rather short order.

As the evening goes on Wednesday, a transition from rain to sleet and freezing rain is to take place. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once that takes place, a transition from rain to an icy cocktail of freezing rain and sleet becomes a concern.

Freezing rain may continue for a period of several hours in the evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That’s one of the driving reasons behind the issuance of a Winter Storm Watch covering Whiteside, Lee, and DeKalb Counties beginning Wednesday evening and lasting through the day on Thursday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for Whiteside, Lee, and DeKalb Counties for Wednesday night and Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Slick travel will be possible areawide Wednesday night, thanks to the freezing rain, though the heaviest ice accumulations appear likely to occur to the south of Rockford.

Minor impacts on travel are likely due to freezing rain Wednesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Eventually, freezing rain and sleet will change over to snow after midnight, and accumulations are very much in play into the early morning hours of Thursday, especially along and south of Interstate 88, as things appear right now.

Come Thursday morning, a batch of light to moderate snow looks like a good bet. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another batch of snow will be possible following a break in the precipitation early Thursday. Once again, areas along and south of Interstate 88 are those who appear to be most favored for the second round of snow.

Most, if not all of us get a break from the precipitation early Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More snow may threated Thursday during the day, with the best chances shaping up to be along and south of I-88. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While there had been widely differing opinions advertised among computer forecast models for days, the picture is becoming a bit more clear on the eve of the storm’s arrival. There’s a high degree of confidence that we will see rain, then a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet, and finally changing over to snow. However, there’s still some uncertainty as to where the heaviest snow is set to fall, as well as with the precise local impacts to be felt.

Confidence is increasing a good deal on how this storm will play out, but it's far from a done deal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The main reason uncertainty remains is that the storm track remains in flux. For days, the European and Canadian forecast models were persistent in suggesting the heaviest snow will fall to our south, while their American counterparts, the NAM and GFS models were insistent on burying us with heavy snow.

Just 24 hours ago, the GFS model maintained an extremely heavy snowfall forecast for the entire Stateline.

Monday's 6:00pm GFS run absolutely pummeled the Stateline with heavy snow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The next run of that model at midnight Tuesday morning saw a modest shift to the south, but still brought the Stateline significant snow.

The midnight run of the GFS model shifted the heaviest snow axis ever so slightly to the south. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come the 6:00am Tuesday run of the model, there was another small shift to the south and a weakening in the intensity forecast.

The morning run of the GFS model has brought the heaviest snow a bit south, and weakened the storm somewhat. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The noon run of the model saw the most significant change, one much farther south and much weaker, much more in line with what the European model’s been suggesting all along.

This afternoon's GFS model run shifted the heaviest snow axis well to the south, coming much more in line with the European solution, at long last. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The European Model has been, by far, the most consistent model of all in keeping the heaviest snow to the south. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

To be clear, that DOES NOT mean we escape the effects of the storm entirely, nor does that mean things can’t still change.

There WILL be impacts over the entire Stateline, with icy roads possible Wednesday night, and at least some snow Thursday. That said, as of this article’s posting, the greatest impacts look to be just to the south of Rockford.

Minor impacts are expected over much of the Stateline Thursday, with the exception of the southernmost portions of the area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With that said, all it would take is a subtle 20-30 mile wobble in the storm’s track to the north to create a vastly different picture. That’s why close monitoring of the situation will continue from the First Alert Weather Center.

