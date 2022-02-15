Womanspace hosts Film Festival in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Womanspace of Rockford celebrates female filmmakers by hosting a traveling film festival called LUNAFEST.

The festival is dedicated to championing women filmmakers by featuring a program of short films that empower and inspire their audience.

After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the night of movie snacks, a cash bar, raffle prizes and 50/50 raffle will take place Thursday, March 3 from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. at The Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main St., Rockford.

If you can’t make it in person, the virtual option for film fans can be found at www.womanspace-rockford.org or by calling 815-877-0118.

LUNAFEST proceeds will benefit Womanspace and Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers whose artful and innovative storytelling catalyzes social change.

Created and funded by LUNA®, the festival has raised more than $6.5 Million for nonprofit organizations, featured 170 women filmmakers, and hosted over 2,700 screenings across the US and Canada. More information can be found at www.lunafest.org.

