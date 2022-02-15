Advertisement

Suspect identified in Janesville crash that killed one man

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - 30-year-old Justin C. Archer is identified as a driver involved in a fatal crash in Janesville last week.

The victim, a 70-year-old man from Evansville, Wis. has not been named at this time.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Janesville Fire Department responded to the crash located around W USH 14 and N CTH E in Janesville.

First responders report that a mid-sized sedan driven by Archer of Sun Prairie, Ws. was eastbound and crossed the center line. Police say the vehicle struck another mid-sized sedan traveling westbound head on.

The 70-year-old victim was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Team responded and the investigation is ongoing. Further information of the identity of the driver will be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

