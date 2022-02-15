RRVBC breaks ground on donor center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Blood Center breaks ground today on a donor center helping the facility expand its supply to more hospitals. Lisa Entrikin the Blood Center’s CEO says the expansion will allow for more beds in the center which means more donors, which means more blood.

“Just recently i was in the hospital and I received a donation of blood so the importance of this is immense,” says Joe Chiarelli the Winnebago County Board Chairman. The 8700 square foot facility in the 400 block of Longwood Drive is also expected to help give a better experience for blood donors.

Entrikin says one of the main upgrades is the spacious private rooms where donors can look out large windows. The current donor center on 6th street will be the home of the center’s lab and administration offices, “We draw stem cells from healthy donors who then are used in people who need a bone marrow transplant so these will be more semi-private really nice for the community when somebody has to come in those types of procedures take about 4 to 6 hours so having those private rooms will be very nice for those people.”

To create the new center and addition will be added to an existing building in the 400 block of Longwood. The organization purchased that building in 2011 and primarily used it for storage. “Every 2 seconds someone needs blood and to have this new center that will be better for visitors,” says Mayor Tom McNamara

The average blood donation takes about 15 minutes and for every pint of blood given you save up to three lives.

The center is next door to the original building and is expected to open this summer.

