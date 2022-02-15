Rockford Police Chief: 433 guns recovered in 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police Chief Carla Redd says Rockford officers constantly work to track the staggering number of guns that are flooding into the city at an alarming rate.

Chief Redd made the comments Tuesday as she released 2021 crime statistics. Last year, the department recovered 433 guns - a 54% increase from 2020 when police took 281 off the streets.

“Of course we’d like to wrap our minds around where all these additional guns are coming from. It’s something that we’re definitely working on, on a constant basis.”

She reminds owners to secure their guns in places that aren’t vulnerable to theft, such as a lock box or safe.

“A vehicle is not a place to consider your gun secure,” Chief Redd said.

Rockford also recorded a 16% uptick in auto thefts, but Redd says investigators identified several groups of individuals tied to the spike.

Property crime is down, although Redd addressed the stateline’s recent string of catalytic converter thefts. She says the trend started to increase toward the end of 2021. Arrests have been made in several of those cases, and Redd says law enforcement stays vigilant on that crime trend.

Other statistics include aggravated assaults - up by 7% and victims struck by gunfire - down 3.5%. Redd also says Rockford’s seen a 5% decline in overall violent crime cases in the last five years.

The top narcotics recovered by Rockford police in 2021 included cannabis (385,677 grams), crack cocaine (1,625.12 grams) and more than 1,500 other pills. The department reports the CVS drug boxes at all three police districts collected 79 pounds of narcotics last year.

Mayor Tom McNamara touched on the increase in domestic violence cases, which were up 11.6% from 2020.

“It seems like everything has been turned upside down in our community,” Mayor McNamara said. And even though high rates of violent crime plague every major city,” it makes no difference to the people who call Rockford home.”

The mayor introduced steps city leaders and lawmakers are taking to increase enforcement and get to the root of crime.

“We need every single person in our community to help us if we’re going to be successful in fighting crime,” McNamara said.

He pointed to three key ways residents can curb the domestic violence trend for our younger generations. Those include identifying situations right away, investing in the younger generation and give our kids hope that things will get better.

Some of the key elements of the mayor’s strategy were highlighted on the city’s Facebook page immediately after the news conference.

