Rockford man arrested for 10 counts of images of child sex abuse

Bryan R. Gilson, a 36-year-old male of Rockford, IL
Bryan R. Gilson, a 36-year-old male of Rockford, IL(Illinois State Police)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officials from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Bryan R. Gilson for 10 counts of child pornography on Tuesday.

Law enforcement say the victims in the photos were under 13 years old.

Over eight organizations including DCI Investigators, ISP District 16 Troopers, Illinois Attorney General High-Tech Crimes Unit, Rockford Police Department, Loves Park Police Department, Belvidere Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at Gilson’s residence in the 1500 block of Barton Boulevard, on Feb. 15 following an investigation involving child pornography.

During the warrant execution, Investigators seized evidence supporting Gilson’s arrest.

Gilson is currently loged at the Winnebago County Jail, pending a bond hearing. The investigation remains open and on-going. No further information will be disseminated by the Illinois State Police.

