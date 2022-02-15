Rockford green lights Civilian Oversight Board, city now taking applications

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mayor Tom McNamara is now accepting applications for members of the city’s Civilian Oversight Board.

The board has room for seven Rockford residents to work alongside The Rockford Police Department, the Mayor and City Council. The alliance will be tasked with reviewing citizen complaints and selected police use of force incidents using fair, unbiased and impartial eyes.

Through transparency on critical case topics, the goal of building this oversight board is to lay a foundation for trusting relationships between law enforcement and the community members that they serve. By creating an educated look into the process of law enforcement, it is hopeful that citizens will gain confidence and security while living in Rockford. The city says that a commitment to training, case review and board meeting attendance is an expectation of board members.

A list of duties, expectations and qualifications for eligible applicants can be found on the Civilian Oversight Board website.

Resumes attached with a statement in no more than 600 words sharing the opinion on how this board can improve our community, what draws them to apply and how their presence will enhance the board can be submitted in person or by mail to The Mayor’s Office, City of Rockford, 425 East State, Rockford, IL 61104 or by email at CivilianOversight@rockfordil.gov.

