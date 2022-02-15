Mayoral candidate targeted in Louisville shooting; suspect in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A mayoral candidate in Louisville was targeted in a shooting Monday morning, prompting officers to close down the street, according to police.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields confirmed police received 911 calls about a “active aggressor” at the offices of mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, prompting them to clear the building, WAVE reported.

Shots were fired, and while Greenberg was not directly hit, police reported a bullet did penetrate his clothing.

Greenberg and his staff were cleared from building, and no one was injured, according to Shields.

Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspected shooter. He was apprehended, but police do not know what motivated the shooting.

Louisville Metro Police identified 21-year-old Quintez Brown as the suspect of Monday morning’s shooting at Greenberg’s office. (WAVE 3 News/LMDC)

“We have no reason to believe this individual was acting any way but alone,” Shields said. “As we get more information, we will certainly make it forthcoming. We consider ourselves very fortunate today.”

Brown is an activist, University of Louisville student and potential Louisville Metro Council District 5 candidate who went missing for more than a week in July of 2021.

Police said Brown has been charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment in relation to the shooting.

Shields said it is unknown whether Greenberg was targeted because he is Jewish, a political candidate or for any other reason.

“Are we dealing with someone who has mental issues or is venomous? We don’t know,” she said. “We have to really keep and open mind and be diligent in taking care of our community.”

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Story Avenue, near Butchertown Market, the JBS plant, and Greenberg’s office, according to MetroSafe.

Louisville Metro Council President David James initially confirmed to WAVE that Greenberg was targeted in the shooting but was not hurt.

On Twitter, Greenberg said he is safe and thanked the community for their “outpouring of support.”

Greenberg addressed reporters on Monday evening to provide an update on the incident. He stated Brown allegedly walked into his office and was greeted by himself and four other team members. Brown then allegedly aimed his gun at Greenberg and began firing.

One of his team members who was closest to the door was able to shut and barricade it, Greenberg reported. Brown then allegedly fled from the office.

“All of us our blessed, and I’m blessed to be standing here today with you,” Greenberg said. “Despite one bullet coming so close that it grazed my sweater and my shirt, no one was physically harmed. And we’re extraordinarily grateful for our safety.”

Greenberg said Louisville police is continuing to investigate the shooting. He said he was grateful for the outpouring of support the community provided.

“Today is not a day for politics, but it’s not lost on me that the violence my staff and I experienced today is far too common in our city,” Greenberg said. “Too many Louisville families have experienced the trauma of gun violence. Too many in Louisville were not as blessed as my team and I were today to survive.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.