Kinnikinnick and Rockton School Board vote yes to optional masks in schools

A change of heart for two area school districts that have felt the heat from parents, as the school boards vote to make masks optional for students and staff.
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Masks or no masks. The Kinnikinnick School Board held a special meeting to address that very question, voting to allow masks to be optional for students, followed by a unanimous agreement to include that same option for teachers and staff.

“Just give people freedom of choice, if they want to wear it, wear it, if they don’t, don’t,” said Parent and Coach Jim McIlroy. “That seems like a simple common sense thing.”

“Obviously it was a big whoop whoop for all the parents in the room who have been fighting all this time,” said Pastor Steve Cassell of Beloved Church, who has been advocating for this since before the school year even started.

Every student and parent who spoke during public comment advocated for their right to choose when it came to wearing masks in schools. Many complained about nearby school districts separating those who refused to wear masks into different rooms.

“There are more kids in the unmasked rooms than the actual classes,” said Roscoe Middle School Student Alexandria Collins. She was the first to refuse wearing a mask in her school, and believes it is her constitutional right to choose. “All of the upper floor is filled with just conference rooms filled with unmasked kids, and there is barely any kids in class.”

Several of the parents who spoke to the board say mental health has become more of an issue during mandatory masking for kids.

“The board was aware they had to take the concerns of the parents, and the health of the students into recognition in their vote,” said Cassell.

The majority of the board at Kinninnick School was in favor of this vote, with only two being hesitant. Both staff and students can choose whether they’d like to wear a mask starting Feb. 15, when the mandate will no longer be enforced.

The Rockton School Board also voted Feb. 14 to make mask wearing optional in their district.

