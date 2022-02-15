First 50s of 2022 likely this week ahead of potential winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nobody would venture to call Monday warm in the Stateline, but we did take a step in the right direction in terms temperatures. Compared to the teens of the recently concluded weekend, the middle and upper 20s combine with light winds sure gave Monday a much more pleasant feel.

Though still falling short of reaching normal mid-February levels, it’s progress, and more significant progress is likely as we go into Tuesday and beyond.

While skies Monday evening had cleared for a few hours, there’s eyes more cloudiness across the Northern Plains and the Upper Midwest that’s eventually to spread back over our region in short order.

Those clouds are likely to reside here for most of the day Tuesday, though there will be a few breaks for at least some sunshine. The bigger story will be the establishment of a more gusty southeasterly breeze, which will drive our temperatures upward. When all’s said and done, 40s are a good bet to occur in most spots Tuesday.

Despite cloudiness Tuesday, a southeasterly wind will send temperatures back into the 40s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A much stronger southerly wind is to blow and ahead of a potent storm system Wednesday. On the bad side of things, another day of cloudiness is all but guaranteed, and rain’s a good bet to fall beginning as early as mid-morning. The good news is that we’ll likely see temperatures surge into the 50s for the first time since Christmas Day!

Rain may begin as early as mid-morning Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are still likely in the afternoon Wednesday. Southerly winds will propel temperatures into the lower 50s though. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold front is to pass through either late Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday evening, and a temperature crash will soon follow. Ultimately, we’ll cool enough Wednesday evening that precipitation will transition from rain over to a mixture of rain, sleet, freezing rain and then eventually snow. Slick spots on roadways are to be expected Wednesday night.

As colder air rushes in Wednesday evening, a mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain will become likely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Eventually, precipitation will fall as all snow Thursday, but there are big questions as to where the heaviest snow may fall, as there are distinctly different schools of thought showing up among our computer forecast models.

Snow's a decent bet Thursday, and accumulations are possible, though it's unclear as to where the heaviest snow may set up. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The National Weather Service’s GFS Model (as well as its higher resolution counterpart, the NAM) have been consistent in advertising a solution suggesting that the Stateline would be walloped by several inches of very heavy snow. Could this happen? It’s not out of the question, but far from a guarantee.

The National Weather Service's GFS model has been advertising very healthy snowfall amounts in the Stateline through Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We say that because for as consistent as the American models have been in suggesting heavy snow in and around the Stateline, there’s been just as much, if not more consistency among multiple European forecast models in suggesting the Stateline is to see little, if any snow from this system. Rather, those models, and to a lesser extent, the Canadian models, suggest that the heaviest snows are to come well south of our immediate area. Could this happen? Sure! Both the American and European solutions have some validity!

The European Model is suggesting little, if any snow will accumulate here. Rather, areas well south and east of us would be prone. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Then, there’s this scenario. Perhaps the reality ends up being somewhere in between. That’s the mindset taken right now by forecasters at NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center, who in Monday evening outlooks suggest that there’s a decent chance at us picking up at least a couple inches of snow, and some locales potentially even staring at closer to a half a foot if everything works out just perfectly. WPC meteorologists, however, believe that a mammoth winter storm here is a longshot at this distance in time.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center says there's a pretty good chance our area will pick up at least a few inches of snow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Getting four or more inches from this storm appears to be a coin flip in some spots, especially south and east of Rockford. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At best, the Weather Prediction Center gives far southeastermost parts of our area a 30% chance for picking up 6" or more. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There's just a remote chance of getting a foot of snow out of this system, as it appears now. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The moral of the story is this. There’s going to be precipitation Wednesday, Wednesday night, and likely Thursday. Could this be a big storm with major impacts here? Yes. Could it prove to be another dud? Also, yes. Could it be somewhere in between? Again, yes. Closer monitoring of the fluid situation will continue to be needed, and rest assured we’ll be doing just that. We should gain much more clarity with Tuesday morning’s computer model runs.

