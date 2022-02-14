Advertisement

YES Club helps kids and families say ‘No’ to violence

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Rockford juveniles are in custody after a car accident in Loves Park Saturday.
Four Rockford juveniles in custody after Loves Park car accident
Temperatures Sunday may end up being colder than Saturday.
Unseasonably chilly Super Bowl Sunday ahead, potent storm setting up midweek
Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
Two men are in custody following an armed robbery at the Schnucks grocery store on 11th St. in...
Two employees hurt, suspects arrested in armed robbery at Rockford Schnucks
This is NOT a forecast but the GFS model has northern Illinois seeing some potentially heavy...
Mainly quiet to start the week before we warm, turn more active

Latest News

Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Kendrick A. Hopson, 36, of Rockford faces multiple charges including possession with intent to...
Rockford man arrested with more than 64 grams of cannabis
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public