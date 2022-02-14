Advertisement

Veteran rings in 101st birthday as community gives him a big surprise

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - A very happy birthday marking 101-years-old as a Poplar Grove man celebrates his birthday. As an extra bonus, the community gives him a big surprise.

For the second year in a row, Walter Petroske had quite the birthday celebration as the World War II veteran celebrated his 101st trip around the sun. Firetrucks, police cars, army members and horses drove by his home. Everyone in attendance thanked him for his service and delivered gifts and cards for him.

23 News was there and we asked Walter the secret to his longevity. The answer he gave was priceless. He says, “Drinking brandy every morning. You know, 22 veterans die a day by suicide on average, so clearly more needs to be done. But something like this really lifts the spirits, in terms of showing veterans we honor them, we care about them, that their sacrifice in service wasn’t in vain. They mean a lot to us.”

